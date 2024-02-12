482 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $257.02 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $258.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.75.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

