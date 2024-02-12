3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.91. 1,765,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,390,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.56. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $115.62. The stock has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.51%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

