3,912 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 172.6% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,139,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,292,476. The stock has a market cap of $203.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $112.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

