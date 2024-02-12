29,072 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,072 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,000. EMCOR Group accounts for about 1.0% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of EMCOR Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 369,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,820,000 after buying an additional 73,660 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 67.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth $5,189,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.0 %

EME stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $245.23. The stock had a trading volume of 35,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,117. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.31. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.47 and a 52-week high of $245.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on EMCOR Group

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.