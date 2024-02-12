1ST Source Bank Trims Holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,134 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 83,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 39.4% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 51,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $471,000.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance

GVI traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $103.87. The company had a trading volume of 187,372 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.61.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

