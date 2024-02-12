1ST Source Bank Sells 140 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

1ST Source Bank cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 666.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $8.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $389.52. The stock had a trading volume of 780,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,269. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

