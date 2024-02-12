1ST Source Bank Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

1ST Source Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 579,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,284 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 6.0% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $87,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,529,000.

IWD stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.22. The stock had a trading volume of 674,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,823. The firm has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $168.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

