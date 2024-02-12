1ST Source Bank Has $6.64 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG remained flat at $71.18 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,026,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,818. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.98 and a 12 month high of $71.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.63.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

