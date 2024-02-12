1ST Source Bank Has $100.73 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

1ST Source Bank lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,910 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 1ST Source Bank owned about 0.49% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $100,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.29. The company had a trading volume of 185,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,125. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $129.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.14.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

