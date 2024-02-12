1ST Source Bank Grows Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,230 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,725,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,246. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.55. The company has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

Several research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

