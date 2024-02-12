1ST Source Bank Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

1ST Source Bank lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,794,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,562,000 after acquiring an additional 193,438 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,493,000 after acquiring an additional 50,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,051,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,790. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.67.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

