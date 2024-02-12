1ST Source Bank Cuts Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

1ST Source Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $118,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,580,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 48,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,892 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.42. 12,935,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,265,359. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.16. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $78.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

