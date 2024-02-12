180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Update

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 443,300 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the January 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in 180 Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $210,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in 180 Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in 180 Life Sciences by 404.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 180 Life Sciences by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 79,338 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in 180 Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATNF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.21. 112,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,174. 180 Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:ATNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

