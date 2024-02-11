Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $78.81

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.81 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 70.10 ($0.88). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.91), with a volume of 28,828 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 70.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 78.68. The company has a market capitalization of £7.37 million, a PE ratio of -483.33 and a beta of 0.98.

About Zytronic

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology, as well as zypos, zybrid, zytouch, zyprofilm, zyfilm, RFI and EMI shielded filters, and optical filters and display protection glass.

