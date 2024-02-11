ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ZI opened at $15.39 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

Read Our Latest Report on ZoomInfo Technologies

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.