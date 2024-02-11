ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.84.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.