Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $423,655,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $143,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $142,930,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 10,147.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,288,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,554 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $67.40 on Friday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $90.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average of $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $340.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZD. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

