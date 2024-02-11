Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Holdings Lifted by New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Yum China comprises approximately 23.0% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $11,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 817.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at $768,986.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

Yum China Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.31. 2,496,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.42.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

