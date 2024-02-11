Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Morgan Stanley

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $316.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $271.14.

Shares of WTW opened at $271.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.05 and a 200 day moving average of $227.16. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $272.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $29,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

