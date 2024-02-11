William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.89.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $72.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Encompass Health has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $76.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.