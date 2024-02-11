Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives C$13.85 Average Target Price from Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.85.

WCP has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$8.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.10. The stock has a market cap of C$5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.15 and a 1-year high of C$11.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong bought 7,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.31 per share, with a total value of C$65,170.00. In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$30,416.91. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,170.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 50,123 shares of company stock valued at $458,017. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

