Western Union (NYSE:WU) PT Raised to $13.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WU. Wolfe Research reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.85.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.83. Western Union has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 67,876 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Western Union by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after acquiring an additional 370,987 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

