Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.62.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

