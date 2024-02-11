Wells Fargo & Company Raises Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $134.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LEA. StockNews.com downgraded Lear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.22.

Shares of LEA opened at $134.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $117.79 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lear will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $402,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

