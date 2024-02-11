Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CRSR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.13 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, COO Thi L. La sold 3,837 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $53,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

