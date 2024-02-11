Wedbush Boosts Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $185.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHKP. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.86.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $164.31 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $166.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 21.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,648,000 after buying an additional 41,897 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

