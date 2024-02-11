Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Morgan Stanley

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WBS. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.23.

Webster Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

WBS opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average is $44.49. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,941 shares of company stock worth $1,701,282 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after buying an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after buying an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,217,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2,063.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

