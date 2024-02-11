Wealth Alliance Reduces Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Wealth Alliance decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance owned about 1.12% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDEM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 306,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 170,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 23,214.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after buying an additional 160,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,689,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

