Wealth Alliance Lowers Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Wealth Alliance reduced its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,497 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 477.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $13.94 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 118.87%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

