Wealth Alliance Has $607,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in PayPal were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $8,639,000. Investment House LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in PayPal by 27,070.0% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 27,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27,070 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

PayPal Trading Up 5.0 %

PayPal stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

