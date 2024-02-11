Wealth Alliance Has $595,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 344,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 40,028 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $661,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $3,754,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 39,320 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

ICLN opened at $14.39 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.