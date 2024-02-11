Wealth Alliance Has $585,000 Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Wealth Alliance lowered its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Cameco were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $44.06 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.08.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

