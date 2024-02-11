Wealth Alliance Has $562,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealth Alliance raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,810 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Intel were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 136,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $346,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Intel by 107.6% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 199,513 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 103,386 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 425,819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 199,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $183.11 billion, a PE ratio of 111.05, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average is $40.06.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

