Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WAT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Waters from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $290.38.

Get Waters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Waters

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE WAT opened at $322.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.92. Waters has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $341.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $315.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.36.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 11,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.