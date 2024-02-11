Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,281 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 3.9% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Act Two Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the third quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 74,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 36.1% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 118,248 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 223,551 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $51,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,472 shares of company stock valued at $25,695,420. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.43. 4,618,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,667,899. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $279.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

