Visa Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $9.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.07 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $276.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $279.99. The stock has a market cap of $507.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.34.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,472 shares of company stock valued at $25,695,420. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,139,110,000 after buying an additional 3,070,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,605,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,582,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,874,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.