Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vipshop

Vipshop Stock Performance

VIPS opened at $16.79 on Thursday. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,571,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106,054 shares during the last quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,613,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,333,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 362.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.