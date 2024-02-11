Venus (XVS) Price Hits $10.81 on Major Exchanges

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Venus token can currently be purchased for about $10.81 or 0.00022376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $169.56 million and $21.43 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Venus has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Venus

Venus launched on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,684,689 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing platform deployed on the BNB Chain. Created by the Swipe project team, led by Joselito Lizarondo, it combines the features of Maker and Compound to offer a user-friendly DeFi experience. The native governance token, XVS, is used for voting, staking, and participating in the protocol’s governance. Venus Protocol focuses on risk management, decentralization, and user experience improvements in its latest version (V4), introducing features like Isolated Pools and the Resilient Price Oracle to enhance its capabilities.”

