VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. Decreases Position in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. decreased its position in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,774 shares during the period. VTEX comprises 4.6% of VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. owned about 0.14% of VTEX worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VTEX by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of VTEX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of VTEX by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in VTEX by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in VTEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Get VTEX alerts:

VTEX Price Performance

Shares of VTEX stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $7.65. 138,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. VTEX has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised VTEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on VTEX from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VTEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Read Our Latest Report on VTEX

VTEX Profile

(Free Report)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.