VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. Acquires 3,136 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up 73.5% of VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $22,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $9.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,742.26. 379,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,862. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,800.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,643.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,436.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a PE ratio of 89.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

