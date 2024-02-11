Vectors Research Management LLC Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,271,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,329 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,987 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 909.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 75,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 67,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE UNP traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $249.45. 2,012,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,983. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $251.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $152.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.01.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

