Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 667 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 6,589.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $725,557,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 44.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 431,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Equinix by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Equinix by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Equinix from $720.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $839.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,033,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,707 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $855.76. The stock had a trading volume of 394,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,553. The company has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $812.38 and a 200 day moving average of $778.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $661.66 and a 1 year high of $859.72.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

