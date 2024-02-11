Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 211 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. State Street Corp raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,998,000 after acquiring an additional 105,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 570,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,111,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,626,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,185,000 after acquiring an additional 467,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.05. 5,519,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,475,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

