Vectors Research Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises about 0.9% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Albemarle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.16.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.3 %

ALB stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.78. 2,491,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,749. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $108.39 and a 12-month high of $293.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.84.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

