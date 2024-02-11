Vectors Research Management LLC Purchases 258 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.4% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,064,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416,303. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $196.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.79.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

