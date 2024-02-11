Vectors Research Management LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Charter Communications by 16.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 26.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,913,000 after purchasing an additional 41,694 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Charter Communications by 53.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $475.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.31.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Charter Communications stock traded up $8.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.15. 2,083,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.64 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $366.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.65.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

