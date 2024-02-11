Vectors Research Management LLC Increases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,135 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 21.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.99. 2,239,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,073. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $183.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.44%.

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

