Vectors Research Management LLC Has $654,000 Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Best Buy by 32.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $161,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $99,081,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1,155.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,584,000 after acquiring an additional 970,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,660. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day moving average is $73.03. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BBY. Truist Financial cut their target price on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

Insider Activity

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

