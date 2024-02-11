Vectors Research Management LLC Has $425,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Vectors Research Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after buying an additional 6,009,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $109,888,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.66. 2,889,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,616. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $149.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

