Vectors Research Management LLC Has $3.44 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 458.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 21,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18,112.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,354,000 after acquiring an additional 183,838 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,031,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.18. 278,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,683. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.89 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.24.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

